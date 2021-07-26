Med City leaders weigh sale of more properties

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The City of Rochester is considering offloading more of its properties.

During a study session Monday afternoon, staff presented recommendations for a number of key parcels, ranking their potential for sale, reuse, or trade. The recommendation also included possible "disposition strategies" for each property.

Some of the properties discussed Monday are the Silver Lake Power Plant site, Hadley Creek Driving Range, and small parts of Soldiers Field.

The council will continue discussing the recommendations before staff list any of the properties in question for sale.