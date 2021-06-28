Med City leaders review snapshot of Rochester's finances ahead of budget discussions

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders reviewed a snapshot of Rochester's finances Monday as they look toward building the city's next operating budget.

During a study session, members of the Rochester City Council were presented with an audit of municipal revenues and expenditures during 2020. The city generated a $1.8 million revenue surplus last year, according to presenters, buoyed by in large part by the roughly $9 million it received through the CARES act.

However, some typical sources of revenue, including sales tax and taxes collected from hotels, dropped significantly. Expenditures also rose by close to $4.3 million as the city launched and supported an array of pandemic relief initiatives.

"We did have a clean bill of health, if you will, as far as how you were able to manage through 2020," Rochester City Administrator Alison Zelms to council members. "However, hiding within there were a lot of revenue reductions that were helped out by some federal dollars coming down the pike, and a lot of changes city teammates made in order to be able to provide different types of services."

Zelms and other city staff will present their recommendations for Rochester's next operating budget in the coming months. City council members hope to approve a final operating budget by later this fall.