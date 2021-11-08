Med City leaders continue working to finalize 2022 budget

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local leaders are continuing to build the City of Rochester's spending plan for next year.

The Rochester City Council discussed details of the Med City's proposed 2022 operating budget Monday afternoon. The council has already signed off on a preliminary version of the plan, which aims to balance the city's books following pandemic-related difficulties.

The preliminary budget totals $494 million - about $22 million higher than this year's budget, but still around $100 million less than 2020's. Next year's proposed spending plan includes a 6.5% increase in the overall amount of property taxes the city will collect, though staff says property improvements like new construction and a rise in the total number of taxable properties will account for most of the tax levy increase.

This year city leaders kept Rochester's property tax levy the same, leading to the lowest property tax rate in a decade. The preliminary budget also includes a 1.5% general rate increase for RPU electric service, which is expected to cost the average customer $2.28 per month.

The Rochester City Council will be asked to approve a final city budget for 2022 at its meeting on December 6th.