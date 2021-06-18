Med City leaders consider adding security cameras downtown

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new set of cameras could be coming to the Med City.

Rochester city council members are weighing whether to approve a recommendation from city staff and RPD to install around 17 new security cameras downtown. Officials say more people have been visiting the area as more of the population becomes vaccinated, leading officials to increasingly focus on public safety and policing strategies.

The cameras not only give first responders access to critical information in real-time, according to officials, they also prevent crimes by creating a perception among would-be violent criminals they will be caught if they commit an offense. They would also bolster the city's existing network of cameras downtown, which police say has played an important role in apprehending violent criminals quickly.

"In numerous occasions, the cameras have provided evidence for crimes that have taken place, that really allows for very clear prosecution or just clearing up what might have happened downtown," said Lieutenant Jon Turk of RPD.

The Rochester City Council will vote on whether to approve the recommendation to add more security cameras at their meeting next Monday.