Med City businesses are awarded innovative grants

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Launch Minnesota, a state grant program for innovative start-ups, has awarded $35,000 to Canomiks and LifEngine Animal Health (LEAH) Laboratories.

According to the Launch Minnesota fact sheet, the money will be used for business operation expenses, which could include hiring, expansion and technological innovation.

Canomiks uses AI technology to test ingredients in everyday foods, partnering with companies in the food industry to create safe food and beverage products.

LEAH Labs works toward curing cancer in dogs and is a two-time recipient of the innovative grant award.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) administers the grants, which are funded through the Minnesota Legislature.

State Senator Carla Nelson said the legislature reauthorized the program for 2022 and 2023, allocating $1.5 million per year.

Nelson is also the Chairwoman of the Tax Committee and said she believes the one-time grants are an example of smart fiscal spending.

"This is what I think we should be using, for example, one-time money for, which is, how do we use one-time money to leverage long time gains. More employment, encouraging greater innovation for our health, our safety, our technology," Nelson said.

The Launch Minnesota program was created in 2019 and has since awarded $3.2 million to start-up businesses, with 20% going towards companies in greater Minnesota.