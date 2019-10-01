Clear
Med City Seltzer

Kinney Creek Brewery in Rochester is now brewing their own hard seltzer.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 5:06 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You've probably heard of White Claw, Truly, or Pressed. Those are all different brands of hard seltzer, which is very popular right now.

Now, Kinney Creek Brewery in Rochester is making its own hard seltzer, called Med City Seltzer.

"People are ooking for something that is not as heavy and a little more of an every day drink," said Donovan Seitz, owner of Kinney Creek Brewery.

"So the hard seltzer is 5% alcohol, it's gluten free, vegan friendly, all natural flavors," Seitz said.

From rootbeer to key lime to wild berry, there are 11 different flavors to choose from.

So will the Med City Seltzer be as popular as some of the mass produced varities?

"I think it's gonna be an animal. It's something that we want to introduce into the taproom so we get our feet on the ground. We don't have any off-sale right away but we're gonna branch into that," said Seitz.

Seitz is also planning to bring Med City Selzter to local bars and restaurants.

We're tracking several rounds of showers and storms through Tuesday
