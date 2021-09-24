Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Med City Mover is the newest way to get around Rochester. It is part of a MnDOT and Med City plan for future transportation in Minnesota. Bill Kline is visiting Rochester. He hopes to use it next time he's in town.

"I think it's a wonderful idea. I do a lot of unnecessary walking going in and out of the buildings all down the streets and this will be great."

The shuttle will have two stops taking passengers to and from 6th St SW and West Center Street, right in front of People's Food Co-Op and Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building.

Traci Downs has never been on it but is glad the driverless shuttle will be in Rochester.

"I think this is an amazing thing that's in Rochester. I've been seeing it go around town for about a month and I've been wanting to get on it."

Downs finally got to hop on it on Friday.

"That was absolutely fantastic. Super smooth, easy, and the beginning of a new world."

The shuttle will hold up to six passengers and there will be two running. Med City Mover will have an official launch on Thursday September 30t.