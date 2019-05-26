Med City Marathon hosts runners on new course

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is cleaning up after hosting its annual Med City Marathon, which starts in Byron and ends in downtwon Rochester.

On an all new course this year, the run saw one of its biggest and most competitive half marathon races with about 800 people signed up.

Two of those runners were Kyle Gagner and his son Levi Gagner from North Dakota.

Kyle pushes Levi along the course since his son lives with a rare form of muscular dystrophy called LCMD. It makes moving on his own nearly impossible for Levi. This is the father-son duo's first Med City Marathon, but may just be a new tradition for the two.

"We always come here for medical appointments. It was great to not be here for that reason. It was great to be here for fun, and to have fun, and to experience the city in a different way," Kyle said.

He starte racing with Levi about 8 years ago. This Med City run is their 13th half marathon together with no plans for it to be their last.

"We talk the whole time. And Levi has muscular dystrophy, so he can't move otherwise. So for him to be able to run, feel the wind in his face, and for us to do that together, is incredible," Kyle said.

They made good time coming in 37th place in the half marathon. Their time was one hour and thirty-sevon minutes averaging out to about seven minutes and twenty-six seconds per mile.

KIMT also caught up with the winner of the full marathon, Matt Barrett.

This is the winner's first marathon in about three and a half years due to injury.

"It was a grind," he said. "I forget why I do it and contemplate how crazy I am in the middle."

He said his body started to cramp up around mile 20 and continued to cramp up head-to-toe after the race.

The first place winner ran 26.2 miles in a whopping two hours and two nine minutes, averaging out to about 5 minutes and fourty-two seconds per mile.

But for Barrett, the mile time isn't the focus. Barrett lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects the lungs and can limit one's breathing. With May being cistic fibrosis month, this race means a lot to Barrett.

"May is always an emotional month for me, and I just thank God for the opportunity," He said. "I'm really grateful."

To find more results from the 2019 Med City Marathon, click here.