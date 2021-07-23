Med City FC takes on a professional soccer team Saturday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tomorrow night is a big game for one local Rochester soccer team.

Med City FC hosts the Chicago House Athletic Club, a professional soccer team.

General Manager Frank Spaeth thinks this is the first time a professional soccer team has made the trip to Rochester.

"The other night we played Rochester FC, the UPSL team in town, and had a really good win against them for the Rochester City Cup. So we're really hoping that we can keep that momentum rolling and spring a surprise on this pro team," says Spaeth.

Chicago House Athletic Club is part of the National Independent Soccer Association.

The teams are playing in the NISA Independent Cup.

Chicago House Athletic Club has ties to the city of Rochester.

One of the goalkeepers is related to a former Med City FC employee.

Plus, a coach has a tie to Rochester too.

"Their assistant coach is a young guy named Matt Poland, who actually graduated from Mayo High School. He played soccer there, went on and played in Finland, and was coaching in Finland. He was recently in Florida and just got the job at Chicago House," says Spaeth.

He says this is a great opportunity for both teams.

Med City FC will see a new opponent and Chicago House can scout some of the athletes.

"You're always trying to win trophies and for us to have a chance to win two trophies in the last week of the season is great. And I really look forward to seeing what we can against these pros and hopefully having some of our guys show this team what they're capable of," says Spaeth.

Saturday night is the last home game of the season.

The gates open at 6 and the game starts at 6:45.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids, and kids younger than five years old are free.

If the team wins tomorrow, they travel to Milwaukee on Tuesday for the chance to win the NISA Cup Tournament.