Med City FC season in jeopardy

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - It was supposed to be the start of a brand new season for Med City FC. Now, the season is in limbo.

"We're hopeful at some point we will actually get to play," team General Manager Frank Spaeth said. "Who knows what will happen moving forward."

The team was set to travel to Des Moines this coming Wednesday for the U.S. Open Cup. Those matches are postponed and Spaeth is worried about the fate of the regular season.

"This is the time of year where teams, clubs or general managers are generally spending the bulk of their money getting everything ready for the season," Spaeth said.

Med City is made up of international and collegiate players. 10 members of their 2019 squad were from the Rochester area. But with a season in jeopardy, all they can do is wait and see.

"With them being in colleges that are now closing down and closing their dorms, we've got some players that you know they're hanging on to see if we're going to have a season," Spaeth said. "Everybody's kind of in that limbo area of 'ok, what's going to happen?'"

A season without soccer would be damaging to the football club.

"If we don't have a season, then our money generating time doesn't come until more than a year from now," Spaeth said.

Spaeth implores those to help support his team and others affected by the virus.

"I would encourage people to find ways to support our teams even if we're not playing games or even if we're playing very few games this year," Spaeth said.

Med City is scheduled to open up their season May 9.