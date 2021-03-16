Med City FC ready to return to the pitch

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After a one-year hiatus, Med City FC is ready to return to the pitch.

"I think it's going to be a really positive year," General Manager Frank Spaeth said.

Spaeth watch his team's season end before it began last year.

"To have that cut-off was tough," he said.

A year without soccer might have been damaging for some clubs. But for Med City, the early cancellation enabled the club to save some cash.

"Even if [the National Premier Soccer League] waited three weeks longer, it might have been more financially damaging to our club," he said.

Frank says the club was able to get out of the red financially.

A new season brings a new roster. There are mostly new faces on the team, including local products from Austin and Winona.

"There's some excited because I think when you get a whole group of new players it kind of brings a new dynamic and maybe a new energy," Spaeth said. "It's almost like we're turning the page and it's definitely going to be a different roster than what we've had in the past."

After spending most of 2019 at Mayo High School, Med City FC will return to play at RCTC's Rochester Regional Stadium. Spaeth says the field has ideal features to house a soccer team.

Frank is still laying the groundwork for the coming season, a season he can't wait to embrace.

"When that first game happens and you have 800, 900, 1,000 people in the stands cheering and enjoying themselves," hae said. "That's going to be the moment for me where 'hey, soccer's back!"

Med City FC was selected to play in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup this year. Due to Covid-19, the number of teams in the tournament shrinks from 100 to 24, leaving Med City's involvement in jeopardy."

Frank says the team aims to host 10 home games in 2021.