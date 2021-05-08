Med City FC kicks off season Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City FC kicked off its season Friday night against Granite City FC, getting a win 2-1.

The team is playing for the first time since the pandemic started.

KIMT News 3 Sports caught up with General Manager Frank Spaeth today and he's excited about the season.

The team is only allowed 925 fans to start, but Spaeth hopes that with restrictions easing, there will be more fans soon.

Med City FC has only had four practices as a team and there are still ten players joining the team.

"We feel like once we get our full roster here, we're going to be a very formidable opponent for anybody in our conference. We feel like with the players here now, we can be a very competitive team and so our goal is to win games and make the playoffs again and see how far we can go," says Spaeth.

The team takes on Sioux Falls Thunder FC a week from Saturday.