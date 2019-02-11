Med City FC holds open tryouts

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Med City FC held its open tryouts on Saturday at the RCTC Bubble, hoping to fill out the rest of its roster in preparation of the 2019 season.

Around four dozen players from around the country tried out for the team. Head Coach Neil Cassidy said the team looks to fill around 10 spots on the roster. He said that the amount of good players at the tryouts makes the decision on who makes the team, more difficult.

"There's some good players out here, gonna make for some very tough decisions even tougher," Cassidy said. "We've got a great coaching staff that are all individually assessing and we'll get together after this and figure out who we want to offer contracts."

This will be Med City FC's third season of play in the NPSL. Their upcoming 2019 schedule will be announced later this week.