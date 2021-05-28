Med City FC goalkeeper AJ Jarvis battling life-threatening disease

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A year ago this month, Med City FC's goalkeeper, AJ Jarvis, received some life-changing news.

He passed out during training one day.

Not long after, he was home with his wife and passed out again.

AJ went to the doctor to learn his blood counts were so low they were unreadable by the device.

After many tests, the doctors thought he had leukemia.

Turns out, he has a disease called Severe Aplastic Anemia.

This means his T-cells thought his blood was an infection and his bone marrow wasn't producing the necessary cells.

AJ didn't think he would be able to play soccer for a very long time, but he did just eight months later in January.

"And after that game, I remember just sitting on the side of the field. I was, again, fortunate I had my teammates there because I just burst into tears. I was like I've actually done it. I've actually played a game. Obviously, the result was important, but for me, I was like that's a massive life achievement that I'm very proud of," says AJ.

AJ is down to seven pills a day instead of eight.

He says this may seem like a small step, but it's a massive step on his road to recovery.

The General Manager of Med City FC set up a GoFundMe page for AJ to help pay for his medical bills.