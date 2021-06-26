Med City FC goalie on the road to recovery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gal Elyashiv suffered an injury in a collision at the start of his third game as goalie for Med City FC.

He had surgery this past Monday and is starting his road to recovery.

"We were early in the game. The other team was coming down, attacking our goal. A through ball came in. Gal came out to get it. The player on the other team took a heavy touch and the ball went rolling toward Gal and the two ended up colliding. Gal definitely got the worst of it," says Med City FC General Manager Frank Spaeth.

Goalie Gal Elyashiv was injured about two weeks ago in a game against Sioux Falls.

He got a bad concussion, split lip, and facial fractures to the cheek and orbital bones.

Frank set up a GoFundMe page to help him pay for medical expenses.

Gal had surgery this past week and according to Frank, is doing well.

Gal signed with Med City FC this summer and is originally from Israel.

Frank says he is quite a team player.

"He is really well-liked by his teammates. He had done a lot of things to really help facilitate team bonding. He's been having a lot of poker games over at his house with some of the other players. They spend a lot of time together. I know the guys were really devastated for him when they found out about the injury, about how severe it was," says Frank.

Gal will probably not be playing for Med City FC again this season, but will hopefully be able to compete for his college team in the fall.

Here is the link for his GoFundMe page.