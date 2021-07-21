Med City Electric struggling to find more employees

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Skilled labor jobs might be on the rise but Med City Electric is struggling to hire people. Since 2019, finding more staff has been a challenge for brothers John and Billy Reed, the owners of the electrical contractor. The brothers believe they aren't finding many people to work for them because of what the job entails.

"We have a very difficult time finding skilled labor. Our employees are required to be licensed or registered with the state. The registration part isn't very difficult but our licensed employees are very difficult to come by," says Billy Reed. "All the trades are a harder line of work. The work you're doing in the field is a lot more difficult. It's dirty, it's hot, and it's just not a favorable environment to work in."

Eugene Bronk is one of 10 full-time electricians working for the Reed brothers. With fewer employees, he feels he is being worked more.

"It's hard to find anybody that knows how to do anything and a lot of people don't want to work at all so it makes it difficult all the way around," explains Bronk. "A lot of times you can't find enough guys to actually work so you're behind. You can't get the job as soon as you want to. It's difficult all the way around."

The Reed brothers also think that schools are not encouraging students to learn a trade.

It needs to be pushed more in school cause right now, they're pushing a lot to go to college. There are apprenticeship programs out there that are four years long and a lot of times paid," says John Reed.

Med City Electric offers an apprenticeship program in partnership with Associated Builders and Contractors. It's a four-year program that prepares them for the job. Anyone interested in it can click here.