Organizers implements safety guidelines for Med City Arts Festival

ROCHESTER, Minn- Over the months, many local events have been canceled as a safety precaution due to Covid-19. As we learn to navigate through the pandemic, in-person gatherings are starting to resume on a smaller scale. The 2nd annual med city arts festival took place today in Rochester.

From hand sanitizer to marks reminding visitors to social distance, health guidelines played a huge role in this festival. Organizer Julie Johns says people have been craving activities to do during the pandemic. She is pleased the festival was able to happen safely this year.

"We have chalk art on the pavement every six feet to encourage people to keep their social distance, we are requiring masks, and we have to have one-way traffic through the event,” said Johns. “We have specific entry and exit. We are also requiring vendor tents to be six feet apart."