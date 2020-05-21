Clear

Meatpacking safety recommendations are largely unenforceable

The Tyson Foods pork plant is seen, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Perry, Iowa. AP photo

Federal recommendations meant to keep meatpacking workers safe as they return to plants that were shuttered by the coronavirus have little enforcement muscle behind them.

Posted: May 21, 2020 7:35 AM
Posted By: By AMY FORLITI Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Federal recommendations meant to keep meatpacking workers safe as they return to plants that were shuttered by the coronavirus have little enforcement muscle behind them, fueling anxiety that working conditions could put employees' lives at risk.

Extensive guidance issued last month by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that meatpacking companies erect physical barriers, enforce social distancing and install more hand-sanitizing stations, among other steps. But the guidance is not mandatory.

“It’s like, ‘Here’s what we’d like you to do. But if you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to,’” said Mark Lauritsen, international vice president and director of the food processing and meatpacking division for the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union.

The pandemic is “the most massive workers’ safety crisis in many decades, and OSHA is in the closet. OSHA is hiding,” said David Michaels, an epidemiologist who was the agency's assistant secretary of labor under President Barack Obama. Michaels called on OSHA to make the guidelines mandatory and enforceable, which would include the threat of fines.

OSHA’s general guidance plainly says the recommendations are advisory and “not a standard or regulation," and they create "no new legal obligations.”

But the guidance also says employers must follow a law known as the general duty clause, which requires companies to provide a workplace free of recognized hazards. Critics say that rule is unlikely to be enforced, especially after President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April aimed at keeping meat plants open.

Already, examples have emerged of questionable enforcement efforts and pressure to keeping plants running:

— Shortly before Trump's order, state regulators in Iowa declined to inspect a Tyson Foods pork plant despite a complaint alleging workers had been exposed to the virus in crowded conditions. Documents obtained by The Associated Press show it took the Iowa division of OSHA nine days to seek a response from Tyson and eight more to get a reply. The state agency ultimately found Tyson's voluntary efforts to improve social distancing at the Perry plant were “satisfactory” and closed the case without an inspection. A week later, 730 workers — almost 60% of the workforce — had tested positive.

— In Kansas, the state softened its quarantine guidelines after industry executives pushed to allow potentially exposed employees to continue going to work, according to emails and text messages obtained by The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle. The state had previously advised such employees to quarantine for two weeks, before conforming to the more lenient CDC guideline, which allows employees to continue working if they have no symptoms and use precautions. The move came after Tyson raised a concern with the state of rising worker absenteeism.

After Trump's executive order — developed with input from the industry — the Labor Department and OSHA said OSHA would use discretion and consider “good faith attempts” to follow safety recommendations. Employers would be given a chance to explain if some are not met. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue made clear in letters earlier this month that the Department of Agriculture expected state and local officials to work with meat plants to keep them running. And he said any closed plants without a timetable to reopen had to submit protocols to the USDA.

The USDA did not respond to repeated requests to provide those company plans to the AP. When asked how guidelines would be enforced, a USDA spokesperson said enforcement was up to OSHA.

Major meatpackers JBS, Smithfield and Tyson have said worker safety is their highest priority. They provided the AP with summaries of their efforts to improve safety, but the plans themselves have not been made public. Tyson said because the temporary suspension of its operations was voluntary and the company was already meeting or exceeding federal guidance, it was not required to submit a reopening plan to the USDA.

One plan obtained by the AP, for the reopening of a JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota, details multiple safety improvements, including installing physical barriers, increasing spacing between workers and requiring protective equipment. The plan includes photos. It says employees will be screened for health issues, but it makes no mention of requiring testing.

JBS spokesman Cameron Bruett said the plan “demonstrates the extraordinary measures” the plant has taken "to keep our team members safe as they provide food for the country.”

In an emailed response to questions about how guidance would be enforced and what role OSHA would play in protecting workers, the Department of Labor said OSHA received 55 complaints in the animal-processing industry and opened 22 inspections since Feb. 1.

Echoing language from the general duty clause, the agency also noted longstanding rules that require employers to provide a safe workplace.

“OSHA’s standards remain in place and enforceable, and they will continue to be as workers return to their workplaces,” a labor spokesperson said.

Michaels, the former OSHA official, said the clause has no preventive effect and is generally enforced only after a worker is injured. He said it's effective only in cases in which OSHA conducts an inspection and issues citations and the employer agrees to fix the problem — so any impact is felt months or years later.

Michaels said OSHA will not issue citations if employers are doing their best to eliminate a hazard but find it's not feasible.

Jeffrey Lancaster, founder and CEO of Lancaster Safety Consulting in Wexford, Pennsylvania, said violations of the general duty clause can get expensive, especially if companies are found to be repeat violators, have a willful violation, or fail to fix an issue.

“The laws have been in place,” he said. “It’s just a new ballgame – a new hazard.”

Minnesota is one of 22 states or territories with worker-protection agencies that cover private and government workers, and the state OSHA has the power to enforce the CDC and state Department of Health's COVID-19 safety guidelines under the general duty clause, spokesman James Honerman said.

The agency has two open investigations into the meatpacking businesses — one at a JBS plant in Worthington and one at a Pilgrim’s Pride plant in Cold Spring, said Honerman, who could not discuss the investigations because they are pending.

Lauritsen, with the food workers' union, said OSHA has not done enough to hold employers accountable. The union is advocating for access to daily testing for all meat-production workers, personal protective equipment if necessary and paid sick leave.

“By and large, if our members are healthy enough, if they are not sick or on quarantine, they are going to show up to do their job,” Lauritsen said. “But that doesn’t mean that they’re not anxious or not nervous.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17670

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5838485
Ramsey184680
Stearns183111
Nobles13962
Anoka95545
Dakota88531
Olmsted48810
Kandiyohi4261
Washington41421
Clay32821
Rice2952
Scott2912
Wright1981
Sherburne1781
Benton1482
Carver1312
Martin1235
Steele1160
Todd1100
St. Louis11013
Blue Earth981
Pine830
Mower781
Winona7515
Carlton700
Freeborn670
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail510
Itasca506
Nicollet443
Watonwan420
Meeker400
Dodge400
Goodhue380
Crow Wing381
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Chippewa360
Jackson360
Murray330
Unassigned329
Becker320
Morrison310
Lyon260
Douglas240
Waseca220
Isanti200
Rock200
McLeod190
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift130
Wilkin113
Cass112
Sibley110
Norman110
Pipestone100
Brown102
Faribault100
Beltrami90
Kanabec91
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching50
Aitkin40
Lincoln40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Pennington30
Traverse30
Grant20
Clearwater20
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15599

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk323086
Woodbury236221
Black Hawk163636
Linn90273
Marshall8277
Dallas80211
Johnson5797
Muscatine53535
Wapello4173
Crawford4101
Tama36821
Louisa3226
Scott3138
Dubuque29613
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1753
Washington1738
Sioux1590
Buena Vista1240
Allamakee1164
Plymouth890
Poweshiek888
Warren870
Story821
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry491
Boone490
Wright450
Mahaska452
Des Moines431
Cedar411
Guthrie403
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa310
Clayton303
Buchanan290
Osceola290
Fayette250
Marion240
Shelby240
Clarke230
Monroe222
Madison201
Lee200
Winneshiek200
Cerro Gordo200
Webster191
Lyon190
Harrison180
Monona180
Grundy170
Butler140
Keokuk130
Mills130
Davis130
Jefferson130
Greene130
Delaware130
Hardin130
Hamilton120
Howard120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Page100
Cherokee100
Clay90
Winnebago80
Van Buren80
Ida80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw80
Unassigned80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Hancock70
Humboldt70
Sac70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Carroll70
Adair60
Emmet60
Montgomery50
Taylor40
Fremont40
Union40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Cass30
Pocahontas30
Lucas30
Calhoun20
Palo Alto20
Adams20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rain returning for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Releasing Covid-19 patients to nursing homes?

Image

The importance of maintaining routine visits

Image

More students enrolling at RCTC

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: This Weekend's Severe Weather Chances

Image

Timberwolves, Mayo Clinic team up against COVID-19

Image

Rochester Public Library enacts plan to reopen

Image

IA Summer Sports to Resume

Image

More of Iowa reopening

Image

Outdoor dining allowed in MN June 1st, not everyone agrees

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/20

Community Events