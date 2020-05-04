Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meatpackers cautiously reopen plants amid coronavirus fears

Smithfield Foods shuttered its Sioux Falls plant for over two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected over 800 employees.

Posted: May 4, 2020 10:14 AM
Posted By: By STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota pork processing plant took its first steps toward reopening Monday after being shuttered for over two weeks because of a coronavirus outbreak that infected more than 800 employees.

Restrictions in place in Minnesota, Iowa | Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

As two departments opened at the Sioux Falls plant operated by Smithfield Foods, employees filed through a tent where they were screened for fever and other signs of COVID-19. Some said they felt Smithfield would protect their safety with measures aimed at preventing another virus outbreak, while others said they were not confident that infections could be halted in a crowded plant.

Lydia Toby, who works in the ground seasoned pork department, said she was “kind of worried” as she entered the plant before 6 a.m. for her first shift in over two weeks. The company met employees in her department Friday and explained they had installed dividers on the production line and would require everyone to wear masks.

“I think it's going to be OK,” she said.

In the wake of an executive order from President Donald Trump ordering meat plants to remain open, Arkansas-based Tyson Foods was also resuming “limited production” Monday at its pork processing plant in Logansport, Indiana, where nearly 900 employees had tested positive. And the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota — just an hour east of Smithfield's South Dakota plant — planned a partial reopening on Wednesday.

Virginia-based Smithfield is offering COVID-19 testing to all employees and their family members, according to a text message sent to employees and seen by The Associated Press. The message told employees to report to a local high school to be tested. It wasn't clear if testing was required before employees could return, and Smithfield didn't immediately respond to questions.

About 250 employees were told to report to work on Monday, according to the union that represents them. The plant employees about 3,700 workers and produces roughly 5% of the nation's pork.

Salaheldin Ahmed, who works in a department that has not yet reopened, said he was called in by plant management to look at the changes that have been made in the plant.

“They fixed a lot of things,” he said, describing how workers would be spread apart where possible.

According to a CDC report released Friday, more than 4,900 workers at meat and poultry processing facilities have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, including 20 who died. Some states didn’t provide data, so the actual count is believed to be higher. The actual number of COVID-19 infections is also thought to be far higher than the number of confirmed because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

The CDC researchers said plant workers may be at risk for a number of reasons, including difficulties with physical distancing and hygiene and crowded living and transportation conditions. They suggested that disinfection be enhanced and that workers get regular screening for the virus, more space from co-workers and training materials in their native languages.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents roughly 80% of beef and pork workers and 33% of poultry workers nationwide, has called for stricter measures than CDC recommendations, including mandating that workers be spaced six feet apart on production lines. It has appealed to governors for help enforcing worker safety rules. The union also want to get rid of waivers that allow some plants to operate at faster speeds.

As plants warily reopen or others operate at diminished capacity with many workers staying home sick or in fear, it's unclear Trump's order will guarantee an unbroken supply of meat in grocery store coolers.

It appeared it will take some time before meatpackers are able to both protect employees and operate at capacity. Toby said that after reporting for her shift, she was told she was not needed and to come back on Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 6663

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin2151277
Nobles9401
Stearns5890
Ramsey49334
Olmsted2938
Anoka28117
Dakota20211
Clay17613
Kandiyohi1671
Washington14612
Martin1094
St. Louis7511
Winona6715
Carlton600
Scott581
Pine580
Sherburne540
Wright501
Blue Earth460
Polk410
Freeborn350
Benton321
Cottonwood280
Mower280
Le Sueur260
Carver260
Dodge220
Crow Wing211
Steele210
Goodhue210
Rice201
Unassigned200
Jackson180
Otter Tail170
Murray170
Rock160
Nicollet152
Meeker150
Watonwan140
Chisago131
Fillmore131
Wilkin113
Itasca110
Wabasha100
Becker100
Lyon90
Brown81
Norman80
Todd80
Cass70
Waseca60
Beltrami60
Morrison60
Isanti60
Faribault60
Renville50
Marshall50
McLeod40
Redwood30
Chippewa30
Douglas30
Lincoln30
Yellow Medicine30
Pipestone30
Big Stone20
Clearwater20
Swift20
Traverse20
Sibley20
Mille Lacs21
Mahnomen20
Kittson10
Pennington10
Red Lake10
Roseau10
Aitkin10
Wadena10
Grant10
Houston10
Lac qui Parle10
Kanabec10
Koochiching10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 9164

Reported Deaths: 184
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk147640
Black Hawk130615
Woodbury11122
Linn73147
Marshall6032
Dallas5370
Johnson4986
Muscatine37216
Tama2868
Louisa2772
Scott2417
Jasper1931
Washington1487
Dubuque1365
Unassigned1240
Allamakee983
Poweshiek684
Wapello610
Bremer535
Crawford511
Clinton501
Pottawattamie442
Story331
Henry331
Benton331
Cedar310
Warren260
Jones240
Plymouth230
Boone230
Guthrie220
Fayette220
Iowa210
Buchanan200
Winneshiek180
Des Moines181
Sioux170
Mahaska161
Harrison160
Grundy150
Clayton151
Lyon140
Cerro Gordo140
Lee130
Osceola130
Shelby120
Marion120
Greene110
Monona100
Delaware101
Howard100
Hardin90
Madison91
Butler90
Buena Vista80
Page80
Van Buren80
Hamilton70
Dickinson60
Webster60
Jefferson60
Jackson60
Carroll50
Audubon50
Clay50
Chickasaw50
Humboldt40
Cherokee40
Pocahontas30
Wright30
Franklin30
Mitchell30
Mills30
Appanoose32
Hancock30
Keokuk30
Clarke30
Kossuth20
Winnebago20
Wayne10
Cass10
Montgomery10
Worth10
Adair10
Davis10
Decatur10
Calhoun10
Floyd10
Taylor10
Sac10
Monroe10
Union10
Emmet00
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Rain in store late Monday into Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean Weather 5/4

Image

Rochester City Council update on budget

Image

Rochester Businesses begin curb-side pick up

Image

Walk MS - Mason City to go virtual

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/3

Image

Ruby's Pantry hands out food to hundreds of families in Albert Lea

Image

Local breweries hit hard by COVID-19

Image

Sean Weather 5/2

Image

Rochester Farmers Market back open

Image

Finding gratitude during a pandemic

Community Events