Meat shortage impacts local restaurants, may reduce menu items

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus has set Americans off on another shopping frenzy, this time for meat.

As grocery stores in Minnesota limit the amount of meat items shoppers can buy prices are going up for local restaurants.

Pappy’s Place in Rochester says it’s already reduced it’s menu since certain items aren’t as popular or don’t travel well.

However, the menu could be reduced even further as meat prices increase.

Right now owner Chris Pappas says he can still get meat form his supplier but he’s noticed a significant price increase.

He says hamburger meat has increased by a third and sirloin steak that would usually run for around $3.25 now goes for about $6.00.

It’s just the latest hurdle that local restaurants like Pappy’s have to face.

Pappas said, “It just seems to be one thing after another. It's like the last thing we need on our plate right now is to have higher costs of doing business because business as you know is already next to nothing other than takeout.”

Pappas says it’s too soon to say how much the restaurant will have to change on its menu but he does say there are no plans to increase the cost for customers at this time.

Pappy’s Place also added as the stay at home order has been extended take out orders have slowed down.

He explained, “The longer this goes it's just more people being laid off, people not having as much money so we've seen a taper off compared to the first four weeks that we were open.”