Meat prices expected to increase

MASON CITY, Iowa - Shoppers might be in for sticker shock the next time they go to the grocery store. With meat processing plants facing COVID-19 concerns and animals being euthanized, we could see prices start to go up.

Dr. Sam Funk, an economist with the Iowa Farm Bureau says the packing plant shutdowns have caused a bottleneck in the food supply chain, causing less product to get out on the market.

While over half of the meat produced in this country goes to restaurants and large institutions like schools, it is not an easy process to get that product processed and repackaged to sell in the grocery store.

Dr. Funk says expect higher prices at the store.

"There's simply a supply demand equation which says there's more demand for that meat than what's getting into certain channels. So could it increase meat prices just based on supply and demand? Absolutely," he said.

Those supply issues could mean some of your favorite cuts of meat will also be out of stock.