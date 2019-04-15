Measles case confirmed in northeast Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – The State Hygienic Lab is reporting a confirmed case of measles in northeastern Iowa.

The infected person was unvaccinated and recently returned from Israel, where public health officials say measles is active. The infected person is cooperating with public health and officials say they are following up with people who could have been exposed to the disease, but there does not appear any threat to the public at this time.

This is the first reported case of measles in Iowa since 2011. The Iowa Department of Public Health is reminding all Iowans to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date.