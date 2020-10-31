Clear
Meadow Park Initiative Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Helping families reach their full potential is what this local project is all about.

Posted: Oct 31, 2020 10:45 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

Families in the Meadow Park neighborhood came together to celebrate the third anniversary of the Meadow Park Initiative at Friendship Park Saturday.
Helping families reach their full potential is what this local project is all about.
This initiative focuses on what the neighborhood wants to improve in their community.
A priority of the neighborhood has been renovating Friendship Park- recently adding a new basketball court and playground, thanks to funding from Mayo Clinic.
A local artist with the help of neighborhood kids designed a mural that was unveiled at today's celebration-- with the theme of unity.
The mural currently features three cultures of the residents who helped with the design but the artist says she is willing to expand on this project in the future.
Director of the Meadow Park Initiative, April Sutor, says, “People coming together to work on things also helps build community and builds relationships. There's friendships now across cultures that didn't exist three years ago."
Meadow Park Initiative is a partnership between Family Service Rochester, United Way Olmsted County, and Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association.

