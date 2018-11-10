McQuillen Place Management: Apartment project is 90% complete but still need more funding

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- Driving in downtown Charles City it is hard not to notice the boarded up walls and plastic covered windows of the McQuillen Place Apartments. A project that started in 2013 and would mean over 30 new rental units and retail space on Main Street.



“I’m sure hoping they get a developer to finish this,” said Joyce Hinz of Charles City.



Hinz, a realtor herself, said the unfinished business doesn’t look good for progress downtown and the city needs those rental spaces.



“We have calls to our office every day for rentals,” she said. “We just don’t have enough to go around.”



The developers of the project, McQuillen place Company, said funding through the state’s Housing Enterprise Zone was stripped of them forcing construction to stop last fall because of a lack of funding and leaving the building 90% completed.



“We have an argument with the IEDA on whether the funds should be available,” said Charles Thomson, the McQuillen Place Company Managing Member. “We will likely have to settle this in court.”



Thomson said the state never told them there was a time limit on the funding and now they are short $700 thousand.



“They mentioned nothing about it in their original letter,” he said. “They knew we were relying on those funds.”



But those with the IEDA’s Office said otherwise in a statement to KIMT on Friday: “The Iowa Legislature repealed the Housing Enterprise Zone (HEZ) Program in 2014 and adopted the Workforce Housing Tax Incentives Program that same year. This program is designed to help alleviate the shortage of affordable, livable housing stock and our rules for this program are tailored to make development in smaller communities more attractive. The program has been so successful, it is oversubscribed, and we have had to stop accepting applications.

Assistance was requested for McQuillen Place under the HEZ Program administered by IEDA in 2013. It is clearly stated in the Iowa Code that, to receive assistance under the HEZ Program, the developer must complete the project within two years from the time the business begins construction.”



But those in the Community like Hinz are still holding out hope.



“Were going to see big changes in the next year possibly,” she said. “We’re going to have a lot of tenants and some new stores. We really need it.”



Thomson said they don’t have a timeline of when they will have the additional funds necessary to finish the project.

Those with the IEDA said they have assisted Charles City with over $5 million over the last ten years with various grants.