McNeilus moving concrete mixer manufacturing out of Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. – McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing says it is moving its concrete mixer manufacturing operations out of Dodge Center, where it has been for the last 50 years.

The company says manufacturing will be moved to London, Ontario, Canada, and Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

“Adding McNeilus mixers into these other world-class mixer manufacturing facilities provides upgraded economies-of-scale and tailored flexibility for our mixer business,” says Bob Monchamp, vice president and general manager of concrete mixers for McNeilus and sister company London Machinery. “While this provides the growth capacity needed, the simplified platform allows our ability to expand the resources for the customers we serve in North American & global markets. We will continue to invest in superior customer experiences, customer support and product innovations.”

McNeilus says its Dodge Center Headquarters will continue to be home to the Mixer Research & Development Center for concrete placement products.

“We continually evaluate our businesses to ensure we’re focused on products, services and industries that align with our customer requirements, our core businesses and strategic vision,” says Brad Nelson, President of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing. “Consolidating manufacturing of all our mixer brands unlocks much-needed capacity and scale.”

The shift of the manufacturing operations is expected to take place rapidly over the next few months. The company has not announced if this move will have any impact on its workforce in Dodge Center.