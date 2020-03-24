McIntire man pleads guilty in crash that injured Rochester passenger

OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a North Iowa crash that seriously injured a Rochester man.

Dylan Daniel Henaman, 24 of McIntire, is pleading guilty to one count of serious injury by vehicle for the incident on August 10, 2019. The Iowa State Patrol says Henaman was driving very fast just north of Little Cedar when he lost control on 430th Street near Quail Avenue and went into the ditch.

Henaman’s vehicle found up on its roof in the Little Cedar River and a passenger, Tyler Keifer, 23 of Rochester, was hurt in the crash. Authorities claimed Henaman was intoxicated when he was behind the wheel.

Henaman’s sentencing is set for June 2. Serious injury by vehicle is a class “D” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 5 years in prison.