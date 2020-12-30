Clear

McConnell kills $2,000 COVID checks supported by Trump, Democrats

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., walks to the Senate floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

“The Senate Republicans risk throwing away two seats and control of the Senate.” - Newt Gingrich.

Posted: Dec 30, 2020 4:47 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shut the door Wednesday on President Donald Trump's push for $2,000 COVID-19 relief checks, declaring Congress has provided enough pandemic aid as he blocked another attempt by Democrats to force a vote.

The GOP leader made clear he is unwilling to budge, despite political pressure from Trump and even some fellow Republican senators who demanded a vote. Trump wants the recently approved $600 in aid increased threefold. But McConnell dismissed the idea of bigger “survival checks,” saying the money would go to plenty of American households that don't need it.

McConnell's refusal to act means the additional relief Trump wanted is all but dead.

"We just approved almost a trillion dollars in aid a few days ago," McConnell said, referring to the year-end package Trump signed into law.

McConnell added, "if specific, struggling households still need more help,” the Senate will consider “smart targeted aid. Not another firehose of borrowed money.”

The showdown between the outgoing president and his own Republican Party over the $2,000 checks has thrown Congress into a chaotic year-end session just days before new lawmakers are set to be sworn into office.

It's one last standoff, together with the override of Trump’s veto of a sweeping defense bill, that will punctuate the president's final days and deepen the GOP's divide between its new wing of Trump-styled populists and what had been mainstay conservative views against government spending.

Trump has been berating the GOP leaders, and tweeted, “$2000 ASAP!”

For a second day in a row, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer tried to force a vote on the bill approved by the House meeting Trump's demand for the $2,000 checks.

“What we’re seeing right now is Leader McConnell trying to kill the checks — the $2,000 checks desperately needed by so many American families,” Schumer said at the Capitol.

The roadblock set by Senate Republicans appears insurmountable. Most GOP senators seemed to accept the inaction even as a growing number of Republicans, including two senators in runoff elections on Jan. 5 in Georgia, agree with Trump's demand, some wary of bucking him.

Congress had settled on smaller $600 payments in a compromise over the big, year-end relief bill Trump reluctantly signed into law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said those checks will begin to go out Wednesday.

With the Georgia Senate runoff elections days away, leading Republicans warned that the GOP’s refusal to provide more aid as the virus worsens could jeopardize the outcome.

“The Senate Republicans risk throwing away two seats and control of the Senate,” said Newt Gingrich, the former congressional leader, on Fox News. He called on Senate Republicans to “get a grip and not try to play cute parliamentary games with the president’s $2,000 payment.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “These Republicans in the Senate seem to have an endless tolerance for other people’s sadness.”

Saying little, McConnell has tried to shield his divided Republicans from a difficult vote. On Wednesday he provided his most fulsome views yet, suggesting he had kept his word to start a “process” to address Trump’s demands, even if it means no votes will actually be taken.

“It’s no secret Republicans have a diversity of views,” he said.

McConnell had earlier unveiled a new bill loaded up with Trump's other priorities as a possible off-ramp for the stand off. It included the $2,000 checks as well as a complicated repeal of protections for tech companies like Facebook or Twitter under Section 230 of a communications law that the president complained are unfair to conservatives. It also tacked on the establishment of a bipartisan commission to review the 2020 presidential election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

Democrats opposed that approach and it does not have enough support to pass the Senate.

No votes on additional aid are scheduled. For McConnell, the procedural moves allowed him to check the box over the commitments he made when Trump was defiantly refusing to sign off on the big year-end package last weekend.

“To ensure the President was comfortable signing the bill into law, the Senate committed to beginning one process that would combine three of the President’s priorities,” McConnell said. “That was a commitment, and that’s what happened.”

Liberal senators led by Bernie Sanders of Vermont who support the relief aid are blocking action on the defense bill until a vote can be taken on Trump's demand for $2,000 for most Americans.

Sanders thundered on the floor that McConnell should call residents in the GOP leader's home state of Kentucky “and find out how they feel about the need for immediate help in terms of a $2,000 check.”

The GOP blockade is causing turmoil for some as the virus crisis worsens nationwide and Trump amplifies his unexpected demands.

The two GOP senators from Georgia, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, announced Tuesday they support Trump's plan for bigger checks as they face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate.

Joining Trump, Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marco Rubio of Florida, among the party's potential 2024 presidential hopefuls, also are pushing the party in the president's direction.

Other Republicans panned the bigger checks, saying the nearly $400 billion price tag was too high, the relief is not targeted to those in need and Washington has already dispatched ample sums on COVID aid.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., tweeted that he would block the House bill. He said “blindly borrowing” billions “so we can send $2,000 checks to millions of people who haven’t lost any income is terrible policy.”

In the House, dozens of Republicans calculated it was better to link with Democrats to increase the pandemic payments rather than buck the outgoing president and constituents counting on the money. House Democrats led passage, 275-134, but 44 Republicans joined almost all Democrats on Monday for a robust two-thirds vote of approval.

Trump's push could fizzle out in the Senate but the debate over the size and scope of the year-end package — $900 billion in COVID-19 aid and $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September — is potentially one last confrontation before the new Congress is sworn in Sunday.

The COVID-19 portion of the bill revives a weekly pandemic jobless benefit boost — this time $300, through March 14 — as well as the popular Paycheck Protection Program of grants to businesses to keep workers on payrolls. It extends eviction protections, adding a new rental assistance fund.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there's an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 411110

Reported Deaths: 5255
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin854821365
Ramsey36756672
Dakota29890272
Anoka28773320
Washington18288181
Stearns16811170
St. Louis12365198
Scott1088678
Wright1072284
Olmsted908458
Sherburne759157
Carver639433
Clay612977
Rice546352
Kandiyohi536564
Blue Earth499428
Crow Wing448359
Otter Tail416349
Chisago410627
Benton385376
Winona353042
Nobles350845
Douglas346258
Mower329924
Polk318148
McLeod304639
Goodhue299540
Morrison288541
Beltrami285438
Lyon281029
Itasca267134
Becker266233
Isanti260631
Carlton257236
Steele24849
Pine244012
Todd221926
Nicollet205330
Mille Lacs201443
Brown199230
Freeborn194017
Le Sueur192215
Cass190619
Meeker186531
Waseca171712
Roseau159614
Martin155825
Wabasha14722
Hubbard138437
Redwood130226
Renville128638
Chippewa126123
Cottonwood121114
Houston116412
Dodge11514
Wadena111312
Fillmore10810
Watonwan10217
Aitkin101532
Rock101110
Sibley9995
Kanabec92318
Pennington89514
Faribault89010
Pipestone86421
Yellow Medicine85814
Swift78514
Jackson7818
Murray7475
Pope6874
Marshall67112
Stevens6656
Clearwater65013
Lac qui Parle59314
Wilkin5787
Koochiching5438
Lake53915
Lincoln4471
Big Stone4293
Unassigned42259
Norman4088
Mahnomen3907
Grant3837
Kittson34118
Red Lake3073
Traverse2032
Lake of the Woods1511
Cook1040

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 276731

Reported Deaths: 3759
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk40941407
Linn16481243
Scott13976147
Black Hawk12671218
Woodbury12165164
Johnson1100747
Dubuque10554135
Pottawattamie814193
Story794029
Dallas782865
Webster441661
Sioux430943
Cerro Gordo429361
Clinton409554
Marshall398254
Warren372533
Buena Vista366525
Muscatine352575
Des Moines346234
Plymouth332651
Wapello309290
Jasper284153
Lee282824
Marion267447
Jones257147
Henry245226
Carroll235527
Bremer224744
Crawford210422
Benton197337
Washington186528
Boone186315
Jackson176029
Tama174855
Mahaska171233
Dickinson167815
Delaware161929
Kossuth153529
Clay152912
Wright152017
Hamilton145522
Hardin144125
Buchanan143416
Harrison141252
Fayette138017
Winneshiek136818
Cedar136618
Clayton136542
Page134613
Floyd126833
Mills126014
Butler125521
Lyon124125
Cherokee122020
Poweshiek118824
Calhoun11729
Allamakee117121
Hancock115524
Iowa113021
Winnebago109528
Grundy107316
Louisa105424
Sac103114
Chickasaw102211
Cass101938
Mitchell101429
Union101218
Jefferson100320
Emmet99224
Humboldt97318
Appanoose95635
Madison9528
Guthrie93722
Shelby93524
Franklin87617
Palo Alto7978
Keokuk78523
Montgomery73915
Pocahontas71111
Howard70316
Ida68826
Clarke6746
Unassigned6560
Greene6447
Davis63618
Monroe62816
Osceola6087
Adair59117
Lucas5637
Monona54115
Taylor5349
Worth5113
Fremont4615
Van Buren45111
Decatur4223
Wayne36921
Audubon3687
Ringgold3567
Adams2562
