Mazeppa Business Rings In the New Year Outdoors

MAZEPPA, Minn. - 2020 has been a tough year for Minnesota businesses affected by pandemic shutdowns and restrictions, but members of one community showed their support for a Mazeppa eatery Thursday night.

Community members showed up to safely support The Pondy Restaurant and Bar at a time when the business has been through a lot. Restrictions have forced them to lay off staff and rapidly change the way their business operates.

But with laughter and music ringing into the new years night, owner Steve Overton says he's over the moon and on cloud nine.

"This is what people own restaurants and bars for," Overton tolk KIMT News 3. "They do it because when the people leave and they ring the bell, and say 'that was just really good,' it gives you the chills. Those moments are why you own a bar and restaurant, and tonight I got it again."

Overton says staff are working to plan safe outdoor activities into 2021, including ice fishing contests.