Mayowood Apartments to house 30 homeless community members

Center City Housing Corps. held their ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday at 1 p.m., celebrating the completion of Mayowood Apartments.

The complex is taking a unique approach to solving homelessness in Rochester, with a mix of 30 homeless and housing insecure community members expected to fill its rooms.

Two years ago, the Minnesota Legislature approved an allocation of $30 million to the Housing Supports Program, which has helped establish Rochester's Mayowood Apartments, according to Center City Housing Corps. Executive Director Nancy Cashman.

Center City Housing Corps. has four other supportive housing locations in Minnesota, which include: Inver Grove Heights, Bemidji, Duluth and St. Cloud.

Cashman said homeless housing sites like Mayowood Apartments have proven results.

"In the past, we have done quality of life surveys and we find that the longer they live in our buildings, the more they score at having the same quality of life that you and I have. A very different life but they feel good about it and that is what we are after," Cashman said.

Mayor Kim Norton said she hopes to see more Center City Housing Corps. establishments across the Med-City.

"I think this was the first of probably more than one that we need to actually put into place. We have had, like all across the country, a growing number of homeless individuals, many of whom have mental health issues and a project like this provides that support on an ongoing basis so that individuals can be successful when they are placed in housing and hopefully be able to be moved out on their own at some point but this is the first step," Norton said.

Cashman said Center City Housing Corps. is interested in creating more homeless supportive housing facilities in Olmsted County and across Minnesota.