Mayo's falcon chicks weighed, named, and banded

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's been nearly a month since the eggs hatched and three weeks later, Mayo Clinic's falcon chicks were removed from their habitat to be named, weighed, and branded. The birds which are two boys and two girls, weighed between a pound and a half to two pounds.

"All four chicks looked really really healthy," said Jackie Fallon, the VP of Operations for Midwest Peregrine Society. "They all had full bellies that were at a really healthy weight and their next biggest challenge is taking that first flight and not crashing into a side of a building."

According to Fallon, the bird's goal is to also learn how to hunt well enough to be successful.

During a Facebook Live, viewers got to see them receive colored identification bands and be named. With the public's help, the falcon chicks were named Hailey Altezza, Avalon, and Pippin.

"It's such a neat extra thing Mayo does to distract our patients from what they got to deal with," explains Tom Behrens with Mayo Clinic's Unit Facilities Management.

Over 800 names were submitted from over 200 people. Mayo Clinic will have a Facebook Live again on June 3rd to give another update on the birds.