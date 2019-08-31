Clear

Mayo's Madsen twins commit to play basketball at the University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati is getting two of the most coveted players in the state.

Aug 31, 2019
Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Two of the most coveted players in the state of Minnesota are heading east. Mayo high school twins Gabe and Mason Madsen have committed to play collegiate basketball at the University of Cincinnati.

Heading into their senior seasons, both announced their decision on Twitter.

The package deal is a huge boost for the Bearcats. The duo were some of the more highly-recruited players in the state.

Both received offers from UNI, South Dakota and UW-Green Bay. 

Mason also received offers from Toledo, Bradley, Cal Poly, Illinois State, Colardo State, Furman, Southern Illinois, Northeastern, William & Mary, Mercer, Missouri State and UW-Milwaukee.

Gabe also received offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Xavier, Northwestern and Marquette. 

