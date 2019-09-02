Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- If you've ever had the chance to watch the Madsen brothers play basketball, then you know they're destined for great things.

Twin brothers Gabe and Mason Madsen have become two of the top players not just in Rochester, but the entire state of Minnesota.

The Mayo high school seniors knew they would play collegiate basketball, but sharing the same campus would be difficult. Gabe held offers from bigger schools that didn't offer Mason.

"There was a point probably in the summer where we were thinking maybe we weren't going to go together," Gabe said.

"It's hard to recruit two people because it just kind of made it more complicated because a lot of those schools don't have spots to fill," Mason said.

Enter Cincinnati and new Head Coach John Brannen, who gave Gabe and Mason the opportunity to play in the same program. The boys committed on Saturday to join the Bearcats. What sold them on the school was not just about playing together, but the school's ability to build relationships quickly.

"The relationships are just so important to us because you're going to be spending time with those people and just for them to show us they can do that in a short amount time, what are they going to do over four years?" Mason said.

The offer came in July following a dominant junior season for both. The duo combined to average 46 points-per-game and 16 rebounds. Now that they can share the same court in college, they decided to pull the trigger.

"There's no place I'd rather be and I didn't know why I'd go through the process longer and make it longer than it needed to be," Gabe said.