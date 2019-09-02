Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

They've played together their entire lives. Nothings changing in college

Posted: Sep 2, 2019 10:49 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2019 10:58 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- If you've ever had the chance to watch the Madsen brothers play basketball, then you know they're destined for great things. 

Twin brothers Gabe and Mason Madsen have become two of the top players not just in Rochester, but the entire state of Minnesota. 

The Mayo high school seniors knew they would play collegiate basketball, but sharing the same campus would be difficult. Gabe held offers from bigger schools that didn't offer Mason.

"There was a point probably in the summer where we were thinking maybe we weren't going to go together," Gabe said. 

"It's hard to recruit two people because it just kind of made it more complicated because a lot of those schools don't have spots to fill," Mason said. 

Enter Cincinnati and new Head Coach John Brannen, who gave Gabe and Mason the opportunity to play in the same program. The boys committed on Saturday to join the Bearcats. What sold them on the school was not just about playing together, but the school's ability to build relationships quickly.

"The relationships are just so important to us because you're going to be spending time with those people and just for them to show us they can do that in a short amount time, what are they going to do over four years?" Mason said.

The offer came in July following a dominant junior season for both. The duo combined to average 46 points-per-game and 16 rebounds. Now that they can share the same court in college, they decided to pull the trigger.

"There's no place I'd rather be and I didn't know why I'd go through the process longer and make it longer than it needed to be," Gabe said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Storms could fire on Monday night/early Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo's Madsen twins achieve goal of playing together at the next level

Image

Hurricane Dorian impacts Labor Day travel

Image

Law enforcement memorial fundraiser

Image

Charles City is "Age Friendly"

Image

Summer Tourism boosts businesses

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 9/2

Image

Freedom Rock - Mental Health support for veterans

Image

Local Cities ranked best in nation for $50k earners

Image

Celebrating Labor Unions

Image

Donation Helps Fire Dept.

Community Events