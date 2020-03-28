Mayo's Madsen brothers prepping for Cincy

ROCHESTER, Minnesota - Mayo high school's Madsen Brothers were one of a kind to the Med City.

Their season was cut short three weeks ago due to the Coronavirus, which cancelled the boy's basketball state tournament. All this time later, it's still hard for Gabe to process what happened.

"It's still so crazy to think about that's the way your senior season ends and I'm still mad about the fact there's no closure," Gabe Madsen said. "I still don't really know what to say to be honest I don't know if I ever will, I don't know like people can say whatever they want but no one ever expected it so."

The Twins have a lot of free time right now as Gov. Walz issued a stay home order. Both boys picked up new hobbies, Gabe in guitar and Mason in piano.

Fitness centers and gyms are closed until at least May 1. With those closures, it's made it difficult to practice their game.

"Today you cant even go anywhere so I was just outside, it was really cold I was just dribbling with a really flat ball, my hands were really numb but I found a way to get basketball in," Gabe said.

There's still no sense of closure to the end of the season, a lot of what ifs.

"We didn't get to feel the end result of all that hard work and so hopefully sometime in college in we can feel that," Mason said.

Now the brothers are prepping for a brand new season - their freshman season at the University of Cincinnati. After this layoff, they'll be ready for college ball.

"I cannot wait, I'm so excited," Gabe said.

"That's the part I'm most excited about, how much better I can get," Mason said.