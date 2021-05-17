Mayo's Hannah Hanson is breaking track and field records left and right

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One local high school track and field athlete is breaking records left and right this year.

And she's only a sophomore.

Mayo's Hannah Hanson is crushing records this year and she's not slowing down.

"It's really exciting and I get proud of myself because I feel like I'm making accomplishments and setting my mark at Mayo," says Hannah.

She just broke the school's record for 300m hurdles coming in just under 46 seconds.

The old record was set in 1989.

Hannah has been breaking records all season.

She also beat the school record for 100m hurdles, which she set as an eighth-grader.

Hannah feels her speed has gotten better this year and she's put in some time in the weight room.

"I hope to potentially go to state. I'm going to have to work hard to get there. Maybe cut a second off my 300 hurdle time. But yeah, that's my hope," she says.

Hannah also holds the tenth-grade record for 100 and 300m hurdles.