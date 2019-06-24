Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

ROCHESTER, Minnesota -- Two weeks after receiving an offer from the University of Minnesota, the University of Iowa has offered a scholarship to Mayo guard Gabe Madsen.
One half of the Madsen twins, Gabe is a six-foot-six inch guard who can shoot from anywhere on the floor. The rising senior has offers from Minnesota, Iowa, Northern Iowa, Wisconsin-Green Bay and Virginia Tech among others.
