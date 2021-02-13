Mayor, police chief, and clerk in small Iowa town charged with crimes

ARMSTRONG, Iowa – After years of investigation, the mayor, police chief, and city clerk of a small northern Iowa town have been arrested.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says multiple criminal charges have been filed against Armstrong Mayor Greg Buum, Police Chief Craig Merrill, City Clerk Tracie Lang, and former city clerk Connie Thackery. A total of 21 criminal counts were included in the trial information approved by the district court, with the top charge against Buum, Merrill, and Thackery being ongoing criminal conduct and the top charge against Lang being 1st-degree fraudulent practice.

Ongoing criminal conduct is a class “B” felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. The 1st-degree fraudulent practice is a class “C” felony, carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Other charges filed in this case include theft, felonious misconduct in office, tampering with records, assault with a dangerous weapon, and falsifying public documents.

The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office says it launched an investigation after a special report by the State Auditor’s Office and, with the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, uncovered the misappropriation of city funds, the presentation of fraudulent public records, the falsification of ledgers to conceal embezzlement, and the use of a Taser against a civilian in exchange for cash.

The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting this case and Buum, Lang, and Thackery were arrested on Friday.

Armstrong is a community of about 900 people located roughly 82 miles northwestof Mason City.