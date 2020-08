ELMA, Iowa – Jerry A. Steven, mayor of Elma, has died.

His obituary says he passed away unexpectedly on Thursday while working at the Howard County Regional Health Clinic.

Stevens, 67, was also serving as a Howard County supervisor when he died.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 7 pm Monday at the Conway Markham Funeral Home in Elma, with a scriptural service to follow.