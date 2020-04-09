Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Mayor of Albert Lea talks community and pandemic

While the pandemic has changed life drastically, Mayor Rasmussen encourages residents to lead by example, keep heeding guidelines, and provide a helping hand

Posted: Apr 9, 2020 2:29 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Communities across the country are turning to their leaders for strength as the pandemic changes life as they know it, including right here in our area.

"Even 30 days ago, I never would've in my wildest dreams imagined that steps we'd have to go to contain this virus."

Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. is trying to lead by example; he's following Governor Tim Walz' stay at home order, and is able to do the people's work largely from home, with many other city departments doing the same. He's seeing residents heeding guidelines, going out only when necessary and for essential work.

"I think we're seeing some real benefits to that, and the state of Minnesota is seeing a flattening of the curve. I believe the social distancing and staying at home is having an affect around the state, not just in Albert Lea."

For those who may feel nervous or anxious because of the pandemic, Mayor Rasmussen is encouraging residents to lend a helping hand.

"I do think they are real concerns, and I do think we need to have people reach out to family and friends to discuss some of those problems, and if it gets to that point, they need to reach out to their medical providers to help them navigate those waters."

Although many city leaders are working from home, city services all remain available, and residents can get assistance upon request.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Snow showers on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mobile help for the homeless

Image

Governor Walz leader among Governors

Image

Learning from the 1918 Flu Pandemic

Image

Lack of foot traffic slows sales at comic book store

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/8

Image

Loans available for small businesses expereincing hardship from COVID-19

Image

Governor extends stay at home order

Image

Springtime River Flooding

Image

Assistance for Small Businesses

Image

Sanitizer Donated to Austin Police

Community Events