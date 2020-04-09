Mayor of Albert Lea talks community and pandemic

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - Communities across the country are turning to their leaders for strength as the pandemic changes life as they know it, including right here in our area.

"Even 30 days ago, I never would've in my wildest dreams imagined that steps we'd have to go to contain this virus."

Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. is trying to lead by example; he's following Governor Tim Walz' stay at home order, and is able to do the people's work largely from home, with many other city departments doing the same. He's seeing residents heeding guidelines, going out only when necessary and for essential work.

"I think we're seeing some real benefits to that, and the state of Minnesota is seeing a flattening of the curve. I believe the social distancing and staying at home is having an affect around the state, not just in Albert Lea."

For those who may feel nervous or anxious because of the pandemic, Mayor Rasmussen is encouraging residents to lend a helping hand.

"I do think they are real concerns, and I do think we need to have people reach out to family and friends to discuss some of those problems, and if it gets to that point, they need to reach out to their medical providers to help them navigate those waters."

Although many city leaders are working from home, city services all remain available, and residents can get assistance upon request.