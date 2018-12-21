Mayor-elect Kim Norton speaks at women's roundtable

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Women’s Round Table was is held every third Friday of each month.

Their goal is to provide a small, safe place for women to discuss challenges and refine skills with women in leadership positions.

Every month, the women invite a guest speaker to talk about overcoming challenges they may face.

This month they invited Rochester’s soon to be mayor Kim Norton.

There she discussed being a woman in leadership role and her vision for the med city.

She says she wants to work on building a strong economy for Rochester.

“sustainable economy. Not only when we talk about sustainable, we talk about as far as energy, livability, walkability But also a sustainable economy we have to have a diverse workforce and the ladies in this room are I think a part of that,” she said.

She tells KIMT that she hopes to serve as a inspiration for women in the community.

“I hope to empower other women to think bigger and do bigger support them when I can so we have a real strong economy in Rochester,” she said.

Norton will take office in January.