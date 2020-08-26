Mayor Schickel gives update on coronavirus pandemic in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - In a press conference this afternoon, Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel gave an update on the COVID-19 cases in the county.

He says there were 37 new cases found in the last week. Of those, only 9% were children under 17 years old.

Nearly 43% of cases are in the 18 to 40 age range, which make up the biggest bulk of cases in the county.

The city of Des Moines issued a mask mandate earlier today. Mayor Schickel says he's not planning on doing the same thing in the River City.

"Cooperation is the key to success here. I honestly don't want to get into a fight with the Attorney General or anyone else right now in terms of accomplishing the goal, and that's controlling COVID," said Mayor Schickel.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has said she has not given cities in Iowa the authority to create mask mandates.