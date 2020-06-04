Clear
Mayor: Rochester Police Department de-escalation training a priority

As former Minneapolis police officers stand accused in the death of George Floyd local departments are making sure their training courses are up to date.

Jun 4, 2020
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 5:20 PM
Rochester Mayor Kim Norton says 80% of the Rochester Police Department's officer have attended and been certified with de-escalation training.

The training is meant to help officers use tactics from the cadence of their voice to distancing in order to and handle situations without using force.

Norton says the department is working to get the last 20% of officers trained.

She added, “In talking with the chief and some officers they really feel like they're leading the state in this issue of proper training for the officers that are in Rochester right now.”

Norton also says she believes 100% of Rochester officers have underwent use of force training as well.

