Mayor Norton vetoes plan to keep "Legends" building standing for now

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The hotly-discussed fate of a Downtown Med City building with a historic past could take another turn in the coming days.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton has vetoed a plan to keep the Labor Temple building, former site of Legends Bar and Grill, standing for the time being. The move comes after the Rochester City Council denied designating the Labor Temple a local historic landmark, but voted to retain the structure while options for the property are considered.

Council members also approved spending up to $20,000 removing signs and an awning from the site, in addition to the $17,000 the city estimates it would cost to maintain the empty building over the next six months. Mayor Norton calls this an unnecessary and unwise use of city tax dollars on a property the city purchased with the express intention of clearing and redeveloping.

"I just have to do what I think is best for this community, and I think when you purchase a building for demolition, to continue to put money in it is just not a good idea." Norton continued, "That is prime waterfront area. We've had architects look at it already. Do I think an architect could keep that building there and build around it? Maybe. Do I think that building is worth saving? I personally don't architecturally, and SHPO agreed."

Mayor Norton says she is a strong supporter of creating a historic district in the Med City, but expert reviews clearly find the Labor Temple no longer has historic integrity. Norton tells KIMT city leaders need to be wise in selecting which buildings to preserve.

"There are many, many wonderful buildings in this community that have good memories for the people in this community, and you could find historical significance in many of them. But I think we need to be very careful about which ones we choose," Norton said.

The Med City mayor adds leaving the building standing will only extend unnecessary tension, and complicate redevelopment of the site. The Rochester City Council will vote Monday on whether to override Mayor Norton's veto, which would take a super-majority of five out of seven council members.