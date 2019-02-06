Calling all women, Auxiliary Unit 92 wants you

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tammy Grendhal has been a member of the Auxiliary Unit 92 for over a decade. The volunteer group, made up of women, supports U.S. service members and veterans at the American Legion Post 92 in Rochester.

The group has about 180 members but is looking to add more. Grendhal said it's important to help out veterans because not everyone does.

"They need that support, that enjoyment of interacting with people, they might need a little extra helping hand. And we're there to help them out," she said.

The Auxiliary helps out in a number of ways like giving valentines to vets, handing out poppies in March, and even providing financial assistance to vets or their family members in need.

Grendhal wants people to know the Auxiliary 92 isn't just made up of older people and the Legion 92 isn't just a bar.

As the Auxiliary looks to add members and the Legion Post works to open its new location, Grendhal hopes more younger people get involved.

The Legion Post plans to open its new location in late March or early April, which will help start a new chapter for the post and auxiliary unit.

The public come out there and enjoy and interact with each other, between everybody. And actually get to know who we are and what we do," Grendhal said.

To join the Auxiliary Unit, you have to be a female with a relative in the armed forces. For more information on how to join, click here.