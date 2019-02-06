Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Calling all women, Auxiliary Unit 92 wants you

The Auxiliary has about 180 members, but is looking for more.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tammy Grendhal has been a member of the Auxiliary Unit 92 for over a decade. The volunteer group, made up of women, supports U.S. service members and veterans at the American Legion Post 92 in Rochester. 

The group has about 180 members but is looking to add more. Grendhal said it's important to help out veterans because not everyone does. 

"They need that support, that enjoyment of interacting with people, they might need a little extra helping hand. And we're there to help them out," she said. 

The Auxiliary helps out in a number of ways like giving valentines to vets, handing out poppies in March, and even providing financial assistance to vets or their family members in need. 

Grendhal wants people to know the Auxiliary 92 isn't just made up of older people and the Legion 92 isn't just a bar. 

As the Auxiliary looks to add members and the Legion Post works to open its new location, Grendhal hopes more younger people get involved. 

The Legion Post plans to open its new location in late March or early April, which will help start a new chapter for the post and auxiliary unit.

The public come out there and enjoy and interact with each other, between everybody. And actually get to know who we are and what we do," Grendhal said. 

To join the Auxiliary Unit, you have to be a female with a relative in the armed forces. For more information on how to join, click here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 8°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Ice and snow accumulations tonight and Thursday will cause hazardous travel.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Image

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Image

ER visits up due to slick walkways

Image

Prediction tool for kidney stones

Image

Surplus of road treatment materials

Image

Discrimination at RPS

Image

Questions still linger in Central Heights

Image

Tracking Our Next Round of Significant Snow

Community Events