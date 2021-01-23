Mayor Norton speaks with KIMT after State of the City address

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After delivering her State of the City address Friday, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton spoke with KIMT News 3 about some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities the Med City is facing.

Mayor Norton says the state of the city is "bright," and expressed optimism Rochester could come out of the recession induced by COVID-19 in a positive way.

"We're suited far better than many other communities, and for that I am grateful," Norton told KIMT. "That's partly because this community responded so well to the pandemic, you know, masking and distancing and all the things that it needed to do. That's putting us in better shape than many other communities around the country."

The mayor also answered questions regarding Rochester's efforts to help area businesses through the pandemic, the city's pursuit of more affordable housing options, and how local leaders are working to fix aging infrastructure such as roads and bridges.

