Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City Mayor Kim Norton is sharing some take-aways from her recent visit to Rochester's sister cities in Germany.

During this year's annual University of Minnesota sponsored trip to Munster, Norton toured and talked clean energy and climate change with the city's leaders.

Joined by officials from the departments of state, commerce, and agriculture, the mayor says her visit was filled to the brim with meetings and workshops.

While abroad, Mayor Norton also stopped by Moosburg, another sister city. A delegation from Munster will be visiting Rochester this upcoming February, and yes, they've been warned to bundle up.