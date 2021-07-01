Mayor Norton recognizes 2019 'Mayor for a Day' essay winner Apollo Homb

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Whether you're the mayor for a day, a week, or a year, it's a lot of work.

11-year-old Apollo Homb submitted an essay for the League of Minnesota cities – 'Mayor for a Day' essay contest back in 2019.

Over 300 people submitted an essay in this competition - and Apollo Homb is the first winner for Rochester.

Due to the pandemic, his meeting with Mayor Norton was delayed. Thursday Mayor Kim Norton took some time out to meet the writer himself.

Homb had a chance to see what it is like to run the Med-City, having the opportunity to ask the mayor what she does every day.

His sister and his mother were there to support him.

In his essay, Homb chose to recognize the Public Works Department for their efforts to keep the city clean and was able to sit in a snowplow and honk the horn.

His mother, Sophia Chen, says “Workers work really hard, they deserve recognition, it's a great honor to be met with the mayor today.”

She adds, “He was very surprised, I'm very surprised too. We didn't expect it. We noticed rough conditions in wintertime, workers work really really hard, so I think that they deserve recognition.”

The family would also like to thank the help and support of Homb's teachers from Folwell and Washington elementary for their encouragement in his writing and curiosity.

Rochester Public Works Department members were also there to acknowledge Apollo and give him a safety vest of his own.