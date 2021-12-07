Mayor Norton readies mask mandate should COVID conditions worsen in her absence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City leaders have a potential mask mandate ready should coronavirus conditions worsen over the next week.

Ahead of a planned week-long absence, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton prepared a city-wide mask ordinance that could be implemented if immediate action is needed. Norton says some area hospitals are at capacity right now, and are having trouble admitting new patients.

"One of the physicians that I heard from just in the last couple of weeks said even a temporary two or three week [mask order] would help tamp things down if it gets to the point where things get running out of control," Norton said.

However, the Med City mayor doesn't believe there is enough support on the Rochester City Council to enact a masking order. During Monday evening's council meeting, some city leaders expressed concerns about personal choice and the enforceability of a new face-covering requirement.

"We have learned and heard from so many people that this policy is not likely to be enforced," said Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson. "We don't have the resources, people aren't going to follow it."

The discussion in the council chamber, which turned tense at times, saw Council Member Molly Dennis urge her colleagues to take action on masking, regardless of how difficult a policy may be to enforce.

"We want to protect those who have immune deficiencies, those who are on the brink of life and death, and I feel embarrassed to be in a position that we could really save lives." Dennis continued, "if we have passed this months ago, people who are dead would be alive today."

In Mayor Norton's absence, City Council President Brooke Carlson will serve as acting mayor, leaving the responsibility of enacting a potential face-covering requirement in her hands.