Mayor Norton pushes for passage of bipartisan infrastructure package

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is pushing for approval of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The package is scheduled for a vote on Thursday. Mayor Norton was in D.C. earlier this week urging lawmakers to approve the package that would distribute more than a trillion dollars over an eight-year period.

Norton said, “We've been push, push, pushing as we've moved and watched the bills and the discussions move through Congress and we hoped this would be the week that we would see that infrastructure bill, which we know is important to every local community across this whole country, we were hoping that would get passed.”

According to a letter signed by 400 mayors, including Norton, the bill’s passage would make the economy more sustainable and resilient.

Norton added, “We wanted to send them that message that we need you as a partner. Don't just leave us hanging and trying to solve everything ourselves. We want our state governments and our federal governments to be partners with local governments, to do what's best for the communities and we think being closer to the community we can help them understand that.”

If passed Minnesota would receive a total of $6.8 billion to help with highways, bridges, public transit and other projects.

“We have several very large projects going on in Rochester right now including our waste water treatment facility,” said Norton.”We have roads that we're redoing which are very visible to the community but what happens under those roads also aged.”

The vote, scheduled for tomorrow, would come hours before government funding is scheduled to lapse on Oct. 1.