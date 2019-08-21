Mayor Norton launches new community outreach program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is making sure people have the chance to share any feedback or ideas with her.

She is launching a new program called Morning With The Mayor. About once month, she will be at a local coffee shop for an open conversation. People can stop in with ideas, feedback, or simply to say 'hi.'

Mayor Norton said she often gets booked with meetings in her office. This new forum will allow her to reach even more people in the community.

"Mayors have historically been part of the community and open to people coming to talk. This is really no different. It's just that we're going to be very purposeful about where we're going to be so they can have an opportunity to come rather than just hope they bump into me," the Mayor said.

It's also a chance to connect with other community members.

"Sometimes we might have an idea but other people will give us a little feedback on that, and it can change our perspective," Mayor Norton said. "I think when we all work together and share ideas, our ideas can be improved. And I think it's an opportunity for that as well."

The plan is for one of these open forums to happen at a different coffee shop every month, but the details of the following dates are still being finalized.

The first Morning With The Mayor will be Thursday, August 29 from 7:30am-9am at Old Abe's Coffee Co.

Once details are finalized, people can find the following dates and locations on the city's website or social media pages.