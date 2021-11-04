Clear

Mayor Norton joins White House, Twin Cities leaders in backing Biden's Build Back Better framework

"The President's Build Back Better and infrastructure bills are what this country needs, what families and cities desperately need," Mayor Norton said during the joint briefing.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Med City Mayor Kim Norton joined the White House and leaders from the Twin Cities Wednesday, highlighting how President Biden's Build Back Better framework could help the North Star State.

The President's revised BBB plan is about half the size of his original proposal, trimmed down after months of negotiations with members of Congress. But with a $1.75 trillion price tag, the framework certainly still packs a punch according to the White House, and Mayor Norton agrees.

Highlights of the hefty BBB package include free pre-school for more than six million children over the next six years, an extension of the Child Tax Credit, and reductions in Affordable Care Act premiums.

"There are so many working families who are just waiting for this type of help and relief, and this framework is going to give nearly 90% of American children's families this type of support," said Norton. "It's a historic tax credit. It'll cover the cost of food and housing, health care and transportation, and we'll continue the largest one-year reduction in child poverty in history."

For Rochester's local leaders, President Biden's sweeping plan presents a critical chance to make headway on a number of fronts. One of them - addressing a desperate need for affordable housing, with experts projecting over 18,000 new units will have to be built in the Med City by 2030 in order to keep up with demand.

"It is absolutely imperative that we deal with this from the federal level on down to the local level, and having a framework that will reduce the price pressures for homeowners and renters is absolutely key. The idea that there will be down payment assistance more available to families, particularly for first-generation homebuyers, is key," Mayor Norton said.

The BBB's over $550 million commitment to combatting climate change is pivotal, Mayor Norton believes, to Rochester meeting its promise of a complete transition to renewable energy by 2030.

"We are moving toward a district energy program in town that needs the support from the federal level. Also, bus rapid transit with electric buses is very new for us. Some of the larger cities have it, but we're moving in that direction again, and our first bus rapid transit line is a $114 million project." Norton continued, "So you can imagine that is not something that a small community with 122,000 people, although we have many more visitors and workers than that, can manage without that support from our federal partners."

Mayor Norton also points to the plan's increased support for lead paint removal programs, which the city is very interested in continuing to participate in given the impact contamination has on children and families. You can learn more about how the White House says the Build Back Better framework could help Minnesota by following this link.

